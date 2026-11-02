CADAS Expands Local Recovery Housing With 16 New Sober Living Apartments

The Council for Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, better known as CADAS, announces the opening of 16 new sober living apartments, expanding its recovery housing capacity from 24 to 40 apartments and providing more individuals with a safe, stable place to rebuild their lives following substance use disorder treatment.

The expansion represents an important investment in the continuum of recovery services available to residents of Hamilton County and the surrounding region.

For individuals completing treatment, the transition back into everyday life can present significant challenges, particularly when stable housing, employment, and supportive relationships are uncertain.

The new two story apartment building, located on the CADAS campus, provides affordable, substance free housing for individuals committed to maintaining their recovery and working toward independent living.

Designed to offer both privacy and a sense of community, the apartments feature open floor plans, large windows, wood plank flooring, private exterior entrances, and convenient parking. Each apartment is equipped with essential furnishings and appliances, allowing residents to establish a home and focus on the next chapter of their lives.

Residents are expected to maintain sobriety, obtain employment, follow community guidelines, and remain accountable to the recovery community. The program provides an environment where individuals can establish healthy routines, strengthen relationships, maintain employment, and continue building the skills necessary for long term independence.

The expansion was made possible through partnerships with the Chattanooga Housing Authority, Hamilton County Government, RockPoint Bank, and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Together, these partners contributed housing expertise, public investment, financing, and behavioral health support to increase the availability of recovery housing in Chattanooga.

As CADAS Executive Director Dr. Paul Fuchcar stated, “These projects are more than bricks and mortar; they represent our commitment to creating a healthier, more hopeful future for our community.”

The opening also reflects CADAS’ commitment to addressing the circumstances that can undermine recovery after treatment. Without stable housing, individuals may face the difficult choice of returning to environments where substance use is present or experiencing housing instability.

Through its Project Homecoming initiative, CADAS has focused on transforming the 16 newly developed apartments into welcoming, functional homes equipped for daily living.

Beyond providing shelter, the apartments offer residents the opportunity to regain independence, establish financial stability, reconnect with loved ones, and remain engaged in recovery.

For CADAS, the addition of 16 apartments means more than increased housing capacity. It represents 16 additional opportunities for individuals to move forward with dignity, stability, and hope.

Learn more about CADAS at www.cadas.org