Cempa Community Care To Open New Walk-In Clinic At Metropolitan Ministries’ Impact Hub

Cempa Community Care and Metropolitan Ministries are partnering to open a new walk-in clinic at MetMin’s Impact Hub, located at 4001 Rossville Boulevard, on May 2.

Through the partnership, clients will have access to a robust suite of healthcare services in a convenient neighborhood location, home to a trusted community organization.

“Location is often one of the greatest barriers keeping people from accessing high-quality healthcare,” said Shannon Stephenson, CEO at Cempa. “By bringing easy-to-access primary care services to the Impact Hub, we, along with our friends at MetMin, are knocking down that barrier for many in our community. Now, we’ll be able to provide the same level of care for clients in the Rossville Boulevard area that we offer at our main location on 3rd Street. We look forward to continuing our mission to champion healthy communities through a more extensive service footprint across Chattanooga.”

Services provided at the Cempa Impact Hub location will include:

Primary medical care

Women’s health

Laboratory services

Health maintenance for preventative care

Integrated health screenings (including mental health and syndemic comorbidities such as HIV)

“Our goal at the Impact Hub is to identify the opportunities for bringing together individuals, agencies, and strategic partnerships to provide wrap-around services that support all members of our community,” said Bill Rush, CEO at Metropolitan Ministries. “We are fortunate to align in our belief that all people have a right to fair housing, high-quality healthcare, and the basic human needs that each of us have in common. When we come together in a common and shared vision, much can be accomplished.”

Open to area media members, a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28, at 4001 Rossville Boulevard. Cempa will begin seeing patients at the Impact Hub the following Tuesday, May 2. To celebrate the partnership, Cempa and MetMin, are hosting a family-friendly community block party at the Impact Hub, featuring live music, food trucks, and more, on May 20, starting at noon.

For additional Cempa Community Care information, visit www.cempa.org