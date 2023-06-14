Cempa Community Care To Open Organization’s First Community Dental Clinic

Cempa Community Care announced today the opening of its new dental clinic, located at 1042 E. 3rd Street Suite 100 in Chattanooga.

The new clinic will expand Cempa’s community health offerings, adding much-needed dental care to an already lengthy list of services.

As an entirely new service offering for Cempa, the dental clinic is being supported by its newest hire, Dr. Latresa Jackson, DMD. Dr. Jackson is a graduate of the University of Louisville School of Dentistry.

Since earning her DMD, Dr. Jackson has worked in the community health sector, delivering services at county health departments as well as to Tennessee Department of Corrections inmates.

“My goal as a dentist, first and foremost, is to improve access to care in underserved communities,” said Dr. Jackson. “Cempa’s mission aligns so thoroughly with my own personal values, and I am thrilled to be able to expand access to high-quality dental care in the Chattanooga area.”

The Cempa dental clinic will deliver both pediatric and adult service offerings, including routine teeth cleanings and x-rays, fillings, minor oral surgery, treatment for gingivitis and gum health needs, and more. Insurance and TennCare dental benefits will be accepted at the clinic, and costs will be adjusted on a sliding scale for those who are uninsured.

“Dental health and hygiene are such critical elements of one’s overarching health and wellness, and because of that, we knew we had to find a way to bring dental services under the Cempa umbrella,” said Shannon Burger, CEO at Cempa Community Care. “Building out our clinic was no small feat, and I’m immensely proud of the team for being up to the task.”

The Cempa Community Care dental clinic is set to open on June 26, 2023, with a ribbon-cutting event scheduled at 1:00PM on June 30, 2023. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 423-203-1568.

For additional Cempa Community Care information, visit: www.cempa.org