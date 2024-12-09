Chattanooga Offers New Safe Haven Baby Boxes For Parents

Advocates say Tennessee is taking a big step toward infant safety by installing new Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Chattanooga.

Nationwide, more than 280 boxes are available to support families in crisis and 16 of the boxes are in Tennessee.

Monica Kelsey, founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, said the secure, temperature-controlled boxes at fire stations and hospitals allow parents to anonymously surrender their unharmed newborns, up to 14 days old. She added the box is electronically monitored and when someone opens the door, 911 gets an automatic call. Kelsey pointed out on average, babies stay in the boxes for about two minutes.

"This is a last resort option," Kelsey emphasized. "Our job at Safe Haven Baby Boxes is to keep babies out of dumpsters. We're not an alternative to abortion. We're an alternative to abandonment, and the women that are utilizing our services have already carried their pregnancy to term."

The boxes adhere to the Tennessee Safe Haven law, which helps reduce the number of unsafe abandonments. Kelsey pointed out they have seen high rates of abandonments in New Mexico, California, and New York. She added Texas, despite strict abortion laws, also has many abandonments and it has not changed since the Roe v. Wade decision was overturned.

Kelsey noted inside each baby box is an orange bag with resources for the mother. She added they operate a 24-hour national hotline for mothers in crisis, offering options like information about parenting or adoption plans, assistance with surrendering a child at a facility and guidance on using the baby box.

"We counsel moms and it's free for them," Kelsey explained. "We've also offered medical care to some. We've had legal help for some of these moms, where we've had to hire an attorney to protect their identity or protect them."

Kelsey observed so far in Tennessee, they've had one baby placed in the Knoxville box. The group also assisted a mother in Jackson with a safe surrender and another who drove to Bowling Green, Kentucky, before the Hendersonville box was installed. Kelsey added many parents in Tennessee are utilizing their resources to make the best decision for their child.