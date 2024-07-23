Chattanooga Police Department To Host Drug Awareness Seminar For Parents

The Chattanooga Police Department is pleased to announce an upcoming Drug Awareness Seminar tailored for parents and caretakers in the community.

The seminar will be held on August 6th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road.

This informative event aims to equip parents and caretakers with crucial knowledge on identifying signs of drug use, understanding current trends in substance abuse, and learning proactive measures to protect youth in our community. Those looking to register can sign up using the Google Form available on the Chattanooga Police Department's Facebook and X social media pages.

"As parents, it's essential to stay informed and proactive about the challenges our children may face," says Sergeant Ernest Craw, Community Outreach supervisor at the Chattanooga Police Department. "This seminar will delve into the latest trends and provide practical strategies for fostering open communication, recognizing potential issues early, and accessing resources for support."

Expert speakers will discuss various topics, including initiating conversations about drugs, navigating peer influences, and utilizing community resources effectively. The goal is to empower parents with the tools and knowledge necessary to safeguard their families.

"We encourage all parents in Chattanooga to attend this seminar," added Sgt. Craw. "Let's learn together and work towards making the Chattanooga community a safer place for our children."

Attendees are urged to mark their calendars and spread the word about this important community event. Admission is free, and light refreshments will be provided.Those interested in participating in the seminar can sign up online here. The link will also be shared on CPD's Facebook and X.Any questions or concerns can be directed to CPDCommunityOutreach@chattanooga.gov.