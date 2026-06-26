Chattanooga Author N'nako Kandé Introduces Mindfulness App Silent Hour

Chattanooga-based award-winning author, multidisciplinary artist, poet, storyteller, and educator N'nako Kandé officially launched her new nature-based mindfulness app on May 31st of this year, entitled Silent Hour.

Silent Hour is available on Google Play and the Apple Store currently and is centered around intentionally disconnecting people from the distractions of everyday life and reconnecting them with themselves in the quiet of nature through mindful breathing, journaling, reflecting on life without digital distractions, and building an inner stillness through inner work.

At its heart, the app is designed as a tool that is focused on mindfulness in all aspects of life, encouraging folks to become more grounded and present while connecting them to nature. The app grew out of a practice and philosophy she has implemented all her life, “The Art of Rooting,” which she wrote a book about of the same name in 2023, that went on to win the International Impact Book Award the following year.

The Art of Rooting is a philosophy steeped in the idea of slowing down and reconnecting with one’s community, one’s self, and the natural world, imploring folks to become rooted like a tree.

Kandé herself has a very interesting story and has received major recognitions and awards throughout her life, including an official acknowledgement by the Obama White House in 2015 for her first children’s book, Little Corey & Cousin Nia's Fun Trip to the Farmers Market.

In 2025, she received a civic honor from the City of Chattanooga as she was selected to be one of twelve poets for the City of Chattanooga's inaugural Poetry Pathway, and she has often been recognized at the Black Excellence Chattanooga Awards for her work.

I had the opportunity to speak with Kandé about her life, her history, and her fascinating upbringing. She discussed her childhood in Côte d’Ivoire, her teenage years split between Paris and Abidjan, how those places compare to America, and how storytelling became her way of making sense of her own identity.

“I was born in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, and through my father’s Guinean side, I carry a rich Mandingue heritage. My childhood in Abidjan was its rhythm: vibrant, fast, colorful. Those were the years of running barefoot on sandy beaches, collecting seashells, being held by a big family, making memories with my grandmothers, my parents, and my extended family. Looking back, it feels too short now.

My teenage years were split between Abidjan and Paris: two continents, two cultures, two emotional climates. Paris introduced a new tempo. Life became orchestral, structured, disciplined, and measured. Then came the American Midwest: cold winters on Purdue University’s campus and the early feelings of isolation. My first time being an ocean away, a culture away, a language away.

Between the Midwest and the South there is a different rhythm altogether. The South is slow, spacious, and blues-deep. A rhythm that teaches you to listen, to breathe, to let silence become part of the composition.

My history is braided: immigrant mother, forester and educator’s daughter, niece of a griot, witness, multidisciplinary artist, public servant, civic poet, app founder, artisan, and woman becoming. Storytelling became the way I translated all those rhythms into something whole. It helped me make sense of identity, loss, migration, and the quiet resilience of starting over. It’s why my work feels both global and intimate, because my life has been both.”

When discussing the creation of her wellness app, Silent Hour, and how that came about, she mentioned working on it with her brother and the idea of the app being a philosophy she has carried with her all her life in order to survive and be present in this world.