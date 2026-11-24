With classes scattered throughout the area, spanning from Downtown Chattanooga to Hixson, Lookout Mountain, Rising Fawn, and even Soddy Daisy, the Chattanooga Tai Chi Community is a member-supported organization focused on practicing and studying the ancient Chinese art of Tai Chi, with an emphasis on communicating its mental and physical benefits, all while making it accessible to the broader community.
They offer a series of classes at various experience levels, workshops, seminars, and even demonstrations that have taken place at the aquarium and various other locations throughout Chattanooga. The benefits of Tai Chi are vast, and the practice teaches individuals how to further explore the relationship between movement, breath, and their well-being.
At the heart of the organization is Dr. Zibin Guo, a professor of medical anthropology at UTC and the driving force and founder of the community. His work is especially interesting as it sits at the intersection of two primary fields: the academic study of culture, health, and wellness and the practice of Tai Chi and traditional Chinese healing.
Dr. Guo is a renowned Tai Chi master, a former lecturer at Harvard School of Medicine, a dean of clinical studies at the New England School of Acupuncture, and an instructor in the eighties for the Sha Shou team at the Jiangsu Police Academy in China.
While he first formed the Chattanooga Tai Chi Community in the summer of 1999, some of his most groundbreaking and internationally recognized work came in 2005, when he began collaborating with the Beijing Paralympic Committee and the China Federation for People with Disabilities to develop and promote wheelchair Tai Chi.
A few years later, in 2008, his specifically developed form was introduced at the Beijing Paralympic Games, shortly before the opening ceremony. Since then, his form of wheelchair Tai Chi has gone on to be widely recognized as the standard wheelchair form for Tai Chi in all of China. It has also been recognized by many in the disabled communities across the world, and has made an especially large impact on veterans with disabilities.
In 2016, he helped implement a wheelchair and adaptive Tai Chi instructor-training program with the support of the VA's Adaptive Sports Grant program, and as of spring 2020, the program has trained roughly 500 VA healthcare providers across more than 50 VA medical centers and facilities across the U.S.
In speaking with one of the Chattanooga Tai Chi Community’s instructors and senior students, Steve Long, about the impact Dr. Guo’s programs have had here in the Scenic City, Long discussed the wheelchair program's origins and how the Veterans Administration across the United States has utilized and interacted with the program.
“The rehabilitation and veterans’ programs started with the development of a wheelchair program over 20 years ago for the Siskin Rehabilitation Center. In 2006, a wheelchair program was developed in coordination with the government of China that was presented at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing.
Shortly thereafter, the Veterans Administration became very interested in the various programs. Dr Guo and the University of Tennessee began a system for teaching and certifying Veterans Administration staff members the methods used for providing tai chi classes and, over the course of many years, every single VA in the country has had extensive interaction with Dr Guo’s forms of Tai Chi for rehab and those with physical or emotional challenges.”
Long went on to detail how he and Dr. Guo first met in Chattanooga, and how the renowned master formed the Chattanooga Tai Chi Community nearly three decades ago.
“Dr Zibin Guo arrived in Chattanooga from a teaching position at the Harvard School of Medicine in August of 1998. He and I met a few days after his arrival and held our first class a few weeks later. Dr Guo was recognized as a top ten-ranked martial artist in China and a renowned master of Tai Chi.
The classes grew quickly, and a group of students under the direction of Dr Guo formed the Chattanooga Tai Chi Community in 1999 to further promote the practice and fellowship of like-minded practitioners.”
In July of 2025, Dr. Guo released his second book and first on adaptive Tai Chi, entitled Adaptive Tai Chi: An Accessible Practice for Empowering Body and Mind, which UTC later published a feature on, with the book laying out a detailed program with exercises to help strengthen and facilitate peace in the body and mind.
The book takes decades of his experiences and puts them in an easily digestible format, one that highlights a practice that people with different physical abilities can explore, including those in wheelchairs.
When asked how he would describe Tai Chi to someone who may have never heard of or experienced it before, Long detailed the primary goal of the art and how the fundamental philosophy of Taoism incorporates the contrasting elements of yin and yang into the practice.
“The primary goal of taijiquan is to coordinate the movement and response of the body with the intentions of the mind. The focus is on the entire person rather than the specific muscles, organs, or movements associated with traditional exercise.
Taoism is a fundamental philosophy incorporated into the practice of taijiquan. The thoughts and movements of Tai Chi are associated with the complementary opposite elements of yin and yang. With a bit of introspection, the philosophy and movements can be correlated to the events and movements of everyday life.”
Long went on to discuss the varied and long-reaching benefits of Tai Chi, both physical and mental, with one of the major benefits coming in the relief of PTSD for those in the Veterans Administration programs.
The benefits are vast and varied. The daily practice of Tai Chi will help to improve muscle tone, flexibility, agility, concentration, coordination, and balance. In addition, Tai Chi has been shown to strengthen the function of many internal organs and provides numerous health benefits including the regulation of blood pressure, promotion of blood circulation, the loosening of joints, and other positive effects upon the heart, lungs, and nervous system.
In addition to these benefits, one of the results specific to the VA program has been relief for some of those suffering from PTSD and other social anxieties.”
The Chattanooga Tai Chi Community has had a tremendous impact on the lives of those looking for a way to exercise their body, but also for those looking to exercise their mind, helping folks with a wide range of ailments, anxieties, and even those with more serious disabilities, working to promote and cultivate healing, peace, and a sense of balance through accessibility.
The organizations work with the Veterans Administration, and those with disabilities local to the Scenic City and across the country are especially inspiring and memorable, with Dr. Guo’s efforts to make Tai Chi adaptive and accessible to people from all walks of life being something groundbreaking and awe-inspiring.
The Chattanooga Tai Chi Community
- Class Times and Locations Vary.
- Chattanooga Taiji Community: taijicommunity.com
- Applied Tai Ji: appliedtaiji.com
- Link to Dr. Guo’s book: adaptivetaichi.org