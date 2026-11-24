With classes scattered throughout the area, spanning from Downtown Chattanooga to Hixson, Lookout Mountain, Rising Fawn, and even Soddy Daisy, the Chattanooga Tai Chi Community is a member-supported organization focused on practicing and studying the ancient Chinese art of Tai Chi, with an emphasis on communicating its mental and physical benefits, all while making it accessible to the broader community.

They offer a series of classes at various experience levels, workshops, seminars, and even demonstrations that have taken place at the aquarium and various other locations throughout Chattanooga. The benefits of Tai Chi are vast, and the practice teaches individuals how to further explore the relationship between movement, breath, and their well-being.

At the heart of the organization is Dr. Zibin Guo, a professor of medical anthropology at UTC and the driving force and founder of the community. His work is especially interesting as it sits at the intersection of two primary fields: the academic study of culture, health, and wellness and the practice of Tai Chi and traditional Chinese healing.

Dr. Guo is a renowned Tai Chi master, a former lecturer at Harvard School of Medicine, a dean of clinical studies at the New England School of Acupuncture, and an instructor in the eighties for the Sha Shou team at the Jiangsu Police Academy in China.

While he first formed the Chattanooga Tai Chi Community in the summer of 1999, some of his most groundbreaking and internationally recognized work came in 2005, when he began collaborating with the Beijing Paralympic Committee and the China Federation for People with Disabilities to develop and promote wheelchair Tai Chi.

A few years later, in 2008, his specifically developed form was introduced at the Beijing Paralympic Games, shortly before the opening ceremony. Since then, his form of wheelchair Tai Chi has gone on to be widely recognized as the standard wheelchair form for Tai Chi in all of China. It has also been recognized by many in the disabled communities across the world, and has made an especially large impact on veterans with disabilities.

In 2016, he helped implement a wheelchair and adaptive Tai Chi instructor-training program with the support of the VA's Adaptive Sports Grant program, and as of spring 2020, the program has trained roughly 500 VA healthcare providers across more than 50 VA medical centers and facilities across the U.S.

In speaking with one of the Chattanooga Tai Chi Community’s instructors and senior students, Steve Long, about the impact Dr. Guo’s programs have had here in the Scenic City, Long discussed the wheelchair program's origins and how the Veterans Administration across the United States has utilized and interacted with the program.

“The rehabilitation and veterans’ programs started with the development of a wheelchair program over 20 years ago for the Siskin Rehabilitation Center. In 2006, a wheelchair program was developed in coordination with the government of China that was presented at the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing.

Shortly thereafter, the Veterans Administration became very interested in the various programs. Dr Guo and the University of Tennessee began a system for teaching and certifying Veterans Administration staff members the methods used for providing tai chi classes and, over the course of many years, every single VA in the country has had extensive interaction with Dr Guo’s forms of Tai Chi for rehab and those with physical or emotional challenges.”

Long went on to detail how he and Dr. Guo first met in Chattanooga, and how the renowned master formed the Chattanooga Tai Chi Community nearly three decades ago.

“Dr Zibin Guo arrived in Chattanooga from a teaching position at the Harvard School of Medicine in August of 1998. He and I met a few days after his arrival and held our first class a few weeks later. Dr Guo was recognized as a top ten-ranked martial artist in China and a renowned master of Tai Chi.