City Of Chattanooga To Host A Community Health & Resource Fair This Saturday

The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Community Development invites residents to attend the upcoming Community Health & Resource Fair this Saturday, November 8th, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the North Chattanooga Community Center, located at 406 May Street.

This free, family-friendly event brings together local health organizations, community vendors, and resource providers to offer valuable information, screenings, and support services to the public.

Attendees can also enjoy food trucks, community engagement activities, and giveaways, making it a fun and informative afternoon for all ages.

The fair will feature:

Free health screenings and informational booths

Community and wellness resources

Local vendors and organizations

Food trucks and refreshments

Everyone is encouraged to come out, meet their neighbors, and learn more about the services available in Chattanooga.

For more information, please contact the North Chattanooga Community Center at communitycenters@chattanooga.gov.