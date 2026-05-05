Hamilton County Health & Social Services Division Announces A Reduction-In-Force

The Hamilton County Health & Social Services Division announced a reduction-in-force (RIF) following a comprehensive operational and budgetary efficiency review.

On Monday, May 4, 2026, 13 employees were informed that their positions, along with two vacant roles, will be eliminated effective June 30, 2026. Currently, no further staff reductions are planned.

“These decisions are never made lightly,” said Beka Bohannon, Administrator of Health & Social Services Division. “The employees impacted by this decision have served our division and community with dedication, professionalism, and compassion. We are grateful for their many contributions to public health.”

The reductions will impact two program areas: The Dental Clinic within the Clinical Department and the Community Assistance Program within Social Services. As a result, effective July 1, 2026, the Dental Clinic at the Third Street location will close, and the Community Assistance Program will be discontinued. Dental staff will assist patients with referrals to other dental providers in the area to ensure continuity of care.

3rd Street Dental Clinic: Cost Information

Cost in Dental Supplies:

Calendar Year 2021: $13,358.91

Calendar Year 2025: $81,944.52

513.41% increase in dental supplies in 5 years, with a 43.72% / year increase

Cost to Run the Dental Clinic:

Calendar Year 2021: $998,286.42

Calendar Year 2025: $1,467,888.41

The cost has increased by 47.04% over the last five years.

For every dollar spent on the clinic, the Health Department is only recovering $0.16, leaving a gap of $0.84 per dollar that the county must cover.

Review of the Community Assistance Program

Households Served:

Calendar Year 2021: 275

Calendar Year 2025: 149

45.82% decrease over the last five years

The County will reallocate the $60,000 previously designated for the Community Assistance Program to the United Way. Expenditures will be closely monitored, and United Way will provide the County with an annual report detailing the use of funds and the number of families impacted.

The Homeless Health Care Center Dental Clinic and the School-Based Dental Sealant Program will remain fully operational, continuing to serve vulnerable populations and children in the community, including those in our schools.

“This reduction in force is part of a broader effort to align services and resources within the approved budget while maintaining our core public health priorities. Calls like this are difficult, especially when they impact dedicated public servants who have been part of our Health Department’s mission,” said David Roddy, Chief Operating Officer of Hamilton County. “We are confident these services will continue through strong community partners, with broader reach than the county can sustain.”

The Human Resources Department will provide support to affected employees, including assistance with job placement and transition resources. The Division expressed appreciation for the impacted staff, recognizing their dedication and contributions to public health.