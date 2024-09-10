Critical Call For Blood And Platelets, Donors Urged To Help Save Lives

In September, the American Red Cross stresses the continuing critical need for blood products to ensure patient care.

Donors of all blood types are asked to give now to keep blood supply levels rising after a summer shortage. Type O blood donors and those giving platelets are especially needed.

A steady increase in lifesaving blood products is vital to ensuring hospitals stay ready for any situation this fall. As National Preparedness Month continues, the Red Cross highlights the importance of having a strong supply of blood products already on hand for disasters and emergencies of all kinds and to meet the needs of patients every day.

Now is the time to book an appointment and help patients counting on lifesaving transfusions. To schedule a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. In thanks, those who come to give Sept. 1-15, 2024, will receive an exclusive Red Cross raglan T-shirt, while supplies last.

All who come to give Sept. 16-30, 2024, will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 9-30

Chattanooga

9/26/2024

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross Blood Drive

4115 S. Access Road

Cleveland

9/27/2024

1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Bradley County Fire-Rescue Station 8

260 Inman St E

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.