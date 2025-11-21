Critical Need Prompts One-Week Incentive For O-Negative And Platelet Donors

With the Chattanooga region heading into one of the toughest weeks of the year for the blood supply, Blood Assurance is offering special donor incentives and expanded Sunday hours to urge the community to donate.

Beginning Sunday, November 23, and running through Sunday, November 30, all O-negative blood donors and all platelet donors will receive a $50 eGift card as part of a one-week effort to boost donations ahead of and immediately following Thanksgiving.

To make donating easier during the holiday week, four Chattanooga-area donor centers will open for special Sunday hours (9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.) on November 23:

Chattanooga Donor Center

North River Donor Center

Gunbarrel Donor Center

Cleveland Donor Center

“Thanksgiving week is historically one of the hardest times for blood donation,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations for Blood Assurance. “Travel, school breaks, and holiday plans pull people away from donating, yet patients in our hospitals still need blood and platelets. This incentive is our way of thanking donors for stepping up when it matters.”

ONE WEEK ONLY: November 23–30

During the incentive period, donors will receive:

$50 eGift card for all O-negative blood donors

$50 eGift card for all platelet donors

A long-sleeve holiday “Sleighin’ It” t-shirt for every donor, while supplies last

O-negative is the universal blood type used in ERs and trauma situations where there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type.

Platelets are vital for cancer patients, NICU babies, and those with blood disorders — and expire in just five days, making holiday slowdowns especially dangerous.

Blood Assurance is the primary supplier for Chattanooga-area hospitals, meaning donations have a direct and immediate impact on local patients.