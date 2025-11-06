Direct Primary Care Offers An Affordable Alternative To The Healthcare Marketplace

Many Americans who buy their medical insurance through the Healthcare Marketplace might be priced out this year.

Without a federal solution, Affordable Care Act premiums are expected to double and even triple. Families may have to opt out of buying insurance altogether.

There is an option in Chattanooga offered by Hitchcock Family Medicine. They cut out insurance companies and offer plenty of savings using the Direct Primary Care model of healthcare.

Dr. Matthew Hitchcock, MD, runs Hitchcock Family Medicine, which opened more than a decade ago.

“I just got sick and tired of dealing with insurance and all the headaches and hassles of that,” he said. “So instead of me billing your insurance when you come in, you pay a flat monthly fee, just like a gym membership.”

Patients who have no insurance or have high-deductible medical insurance benefit from the reduced prices and attention to overall patient care the Hitchcock Family Medicine model provides.

Adults and children 0-2 years old pay a monthly flat fee of $90. Children ages 3-17 years of age pay $60 per month. Any child who sees the same physician as a parent will have their membership fee discounted to just $30 per month, regardless of age (0-17 years old).

Patients can see their physician as little or as often as needed under the monthly plan.

“Generally, we book thirty-minute to one-hour appointments, which far exceeds the standard model of spending 7.5 minutes with your doctor,” he said. “You get that unhurried, unrushed time with your doctor and even get your doctor's cell phone number for urgent issues.”

Hitchcock offers services in Family Medicine, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, and Women’s health.

The firm negotiates with medical labs, pharmaceutical companies and other medical specialists so they can provide their patients with substantially reduced costs on certain things like bloodwork, diagnostic results, and medicine. “We’ve negotiated wholesale pricing on labs that are significantly cheaper. For example, we had one patient, whose child sees a specialist that ordered lab work. The patient requested pricing through the provider her insurance recommended, and the out-of-pocket fee was going to be $150. Because of our wholesale pricing on the labs, and she was able to pay only $7 getting them done here.”

He said his medical office can provide a variety of care, meaning patients can often avoid the high cost of going to an ER or urgent care. “There was a patient who sliced her hand open when she dropped a dish,” he said. “It was about 10 O’clock at night. She texted me, we met here at the office, and I sewed her hand up. She didn’t have to go to the ER. I can take care of a lot of things that patients normally go to the ER for and reduce those downstream costs. I can take care of it here and absolutely love it.”

Dr. Hitchcock said if a patient does require a trip to a specialist or hospital, his team can usually still assist their patients to keep their costs minimal and provide a better transition instead of waiting for hours at an ER. “If you need go to the ER or you need a surgeon, we can help coordinate with them to get things prepared ahead of your visit. I could splint an arm in the evening and help schedule your visit with the specialist the following morning. But if you do have to go to the ER immediately, I can be proactive and call everything in before you arrive.”

Dr. Hitchcock said he has seen an increase in patients at his clinic and expects there will be another surge if healthcare costs continue to skyrocket. The doctor said he recently added a fifth physician, expanding their ability to care for more patients.