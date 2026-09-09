Don't Let The Blood Supply Fall: Give Blood Or Platelets With Red Cross Now

The American Red Cross urges people not to wait to make a lifesaving impact this fall by scheduling a blood or platelet donation appointment in September.

The blood supply remains vulnerable after recovering from critically low levels during a summer blood shortage, and now is the time for donors of all blood types to help patients who count on blood products for care.

Reserve a spot to give now. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App to schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment. Those who come to give Sept. 1-20, 2026, will receive an exclusive Red Cross x Hello Kitty ® plush mascot clip and surprise sticker pack, while supplies last! Visit RedCrossBlood.org/HelloKitty for details.

Those who come to give Sept. 21-Oct. 18, 2026, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Fall for details. Additionally, all who come to give Sept. 21-30, 2026, at Red Cross blood donation centers and mention the word “pickleball” to Red Cross staff or volunteers onsite can score a custom Red Cross pickleball paddle and ball (limited quantities available). Visit RedCrossBlood.org/FindADonationCenter for more information.

Leave a lifesaving legacy

Even as the seasons change, the need for blood does not. The mission of the Red Cross Blood Services remains constant — and carries on today thanks to the innovation and leadership of Dr. Charles R. Drew.

This year marks the 85th anniversary of Dr. Charles R. Drew's appointment as the first medical director of the Red Cross Blood Program. To commemorate his lasting contributions, the Red Cross is releasing Iconic Excellence, a short documentary exploring Drew's life and steadfast influence.

Beginning Sept. 18, the film will be available to stream on the Red Cross YouTube channel. Community members can help carry Drew's legacy forward by donating blood or platelets, encouraging others to give or hosting a screening of the documentary to inspire lifesaving action. Learn more and get started at RedCrossBlood.org/IconicExcellence.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 8-30:

Chattanooga

9/24/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross, 4115 S. Access Road

Collegedale

9/25/2026: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Collegedale University Church, 4829 College Dr E

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.