Don’t Delay: Book Now To Ensure Enough Blood And Platelets Are On Hand

The American Red Cross is encouraging the public to schedule May donation appointments before summer gets into full swing.

Year-end school ceremonies, sporting events and celebrations are expected to fill evenings and weekends, and patients are counting on donors to also make blood donation a priority.

Emergencies can happen anywhere, at any time, without a moment’s notice. By giving blood to the Red Cross, donors can help ensure blood is ready for patients in the most critical situations. Give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month this May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O blood donors and donors giving platelets are especially needed right now:

Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be transfused to any person, no matter their blood type. This makes it essential in the most dire situations.

Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Platelets are often needed to help with clotting in cases of massive bleeding.

Make blood donation a priority in May and help accident victims and other patients in critical situations. Schedule a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Those who come to give May 1-18, 2025, will receive a $20 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

Those who come to give later in the month, May 19-31, 2025, will receive an exclusive American Red Cross solar lantern, while supplies last. Plus, all who come to give in May will be automatically entered for a chance to win a U.S. trip of their choice for two. Full details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/May.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.