Emergency Need: O-Positive Donors Needed After Local Surge In Trauma Cases

Blood Assurance has an emergency need for O-positive donors after a busy day of trauma cases required a large amount of O-positive blood.

This sudden increase in use has put a big strain on our already low supply.

“We are asking all eligible O-positive donors to give as soon as possible,” said Garry Allison, Senior Vice President of Operations at Blood Assurance. “Situations like this show how quickly the local blood supply can drop to critical levels. Every donation helps ensure hospitals have what they need for trauma patients and others requiring lifesaving transfusions.”

Here’s how you can help:

Walk in to your nearest Blood Assurance donor center or mobile blood drive

Visit www.bloodassurance.org to find a location or make an appointment

Call 800-962-0628 with questions or to book your visit.

To be eligible to donate, individuals must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. Donors are asked to eat a hearty meal and drink plenty of water before donating.

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities across Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Founded in 1972, the organization’s mission is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.