Erlanger Announces Major Expansion And Renovation At Erlanger East Hospital

For more than 130 years, Erlanger has played a central role in the well-being of Chattanoogans through bold, forward-looking investments in local healthcare.

Today, Erlanger proudly announces plans for a major expansion and renovation project at Erlanger East Hospital, a significant investment designed to expand access to high-quality care for patients and families across Southeast Tennessee.

The centerpiece of this project is a new three-story, 52,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art medical building that will add 22 patient beds to the hospital. Erlanger East will also expand medical services through a new Cardiac Catheterization (Cath) Lab, a new Electrophysiology (EP) Lab, and a new Interventional Radiology (IR) Lab, bringing specialized cardiac and interventional services closer to East Chattanooga residents, adding regional capacity, and reducing the need to travel for critical care.

Erlanger East patients will also benefit from expanded dining facilities, pre-op facilities, Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) recovery space, and additional surface parking spaces. The Emergency Department will be fully renovated.

In anticipation of additional investment by Erlanger in our growing community's medical infrastructure, the new three-story building has been specifically designed for future vertical expansion to add 26 patient beds. Erlanger East currently has 112 patient beds; this project will add 22 patient beds, preparing the facility to add another 24 in the future.

Erlanger, the largest employer in our community, will hire more than 100 new staff members to serve at the expanded Erlanger East hospital.

In total, this project will add more than 52,000 square feet and renovate roughly 35,000 square feet of Erlanger East (87,000 square feet in total). Construction will begin this summer and is expected to be completed by fall 2028.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering excellent care at the right time and in the right place for the communities we serve,” said Jim Coleman, President & CEO of Erlanger. “As our community continues to grow east and north of the city, this project ensures we are meeting people where they are and where community needs are greatest. Erlanger East is a full-service hospital serving patients from babies to seniors and this investment strengthens our campus today while planning responsibly for future growth.”

“As our community grows, so does the need for convenient access to advanced medical services,” said Tyler Winks, Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer of Erlanger. “This project is about expanding capacity, improving the patient and family experience, and ensuring Erlanger East can continue serving this community for decades to come.”

“This exciting investment into our community will bring expanded procedural services and a better experience for patients, families, physicians, and staff,” said Adam Schreader, CEO of Erlanger East Hospital. “Just as importantly, it gives us flexibility to continue growing with the community in the years ahead.”

Erlanger East Hospital is a key part of Erlanger’s regional system of care, providing important access to emergency, surgical, imaging, women’s, and specialty services. The planned expansion will help support growing patient demand while strengthening Erlanger’s ability to serve residents across Chattanooga, Hamilton County, and the broader region.