Erlanger Health Fair Day Comes To The  Chattanooga Market This Sunday

The Chattanooga Market is excited to announce Erlanger Health Fair Day on Sunday, October 6, at the First Horizon Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This special event offers Chattanooga Market visitors the opportunity to prioritize their health while enjoying a wide selection of fresh, local produce and products.

Attendees will have the chance to interact with a variety of Erlanger specialists. Representatives from Erlanger departments and physician practices will be on hand to offer health education, wellness resources, and answer health-related questions.

Additionally, free blood pressure checks, CO2 screenings, and a wealth of valuable health information will be available to help participants better manage their health.

This family-friendly event encourages everyone to take small steps toward a healthier lifestyle while connecting with the experts who deliver comprehensive care at Erlanger. Participating departments include Erlanger Trauma Services, Erlanger Kidney Transplant, Erlanger Primary Care, Erlanger Express Care, Erlanger Foundation, and more.

This is a great opportunity for the community to engage directly with Erlanger healthcare providers and learn about Services and programs that can improve their well-being.

Live Music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage, Sunday, October 6th:

12:30 - Tyler Weaver

2:00 - Flat Top Boxers

Know Before You Go