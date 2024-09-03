Experience Advanced Care At Center For Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery

Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery provides exceptional care tailored to the unique needs of each patient.

Their state-of-the-art outpatient orthopedic surgery center, opened just more than one year ago in July 2023, is designed with the latest innovations in surgical technology and patient care, ensuring a superior experience from start to finish.

“As the largest independent group of orthopaedic physicians in the Chattanooga region, we offer specialists in orthopaedics, total joint replacement, spine, foot and ankle, hand and elbow, sports medicine and urgent care – meeting the wide range of orthopaedic injuries and needs,” says Becky Farmer, CEO of Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics. “We knew the one key piece missing from our services was having an outpatient orthopaedic surgery center solution. It’s been a dream of our physicians for a long time to be able to offer this to the community, and here we are.”

The facility, which cost more than $18.7 million to construct, features eight surgical suites, two interventional pain management suites, leading edge technology including advanced robotic surgery with the MAKO and Velys Robot for total joint replacements, and 40 pre-operative and recovery bays. The 38,000 square-foot facility offers patients the opportunity of receiving specialized surgical treatments in an outpatient setting, reducing medical expenses and lengthy hospitals stays.

Amy Smith, Administrative Director, CSMO Surgery Center, said they built the building from the ground up, and each physician was involved in the building process. “Everything we do begins with thinking about what that experience is going to be for our patient, and then secondly what the experience is going to be for our physicians,” she says. “It’s been an amazing learning process to see how we can make accommodations and find solutions to better serve our community.”

There are a few key benefits that set CSMO Surgery Center apart and why appropriate patients may choose outpatient surgery for their orthopedic needs.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques. CSMO specializes in minimally invasive surgical techniques, which involve smaller incisions and less disruption to surrounding tissues, leading to reduced pain, minimal scarring, and a quicker recovery. Patients can often return to their normal activities faster, with fewer complications, making these advanced procedures an attractive option for those seeking effective treatment with minimal downtime.

Cost-Effective Care. Outpatient surgery centers are often more cost-effective than hospital-based procedures due to lower overhead costs and the elimination of overnight stays. This affordability, combined with the high quality of care, makes CSMO Surgery Center an excellent choice for patients seeking value without compromising on the standard of their treatment.

Streamlined Patient Experience. Positive patient experiences are about more than just the surgical procedure. CSMO Surgery Center is designed to offer a streamlined and efficient process. From the moment patients arrive for their pre-operative assessment to the time they leave after surgery, the goal is to minimize wait times and enhance comfort. Their dedicated staff ensures that every aspect of the patient's journey is smooth and stress-free.

“We prioritize innovation and advanced surgical technology, while continuing to provide the kind of personalized care that addresses patients’ specific needs. With a focus on patient-centric care, we offer individualized treatment plans and close communication between patients and our healthcare team. It makes what we do different,” Farmer says. “Everyone – from our front desk staff, to our nursing teams, to our physicians – is tasked with treating patients like they are a treasured member of the family. It’s a high standard, but one that we know matters most.”

Founded in 1979, Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics is the region’s largest and most comprehensive orthopedic group, with nearly every subspecialty of Orthopaedics represented. They offer advanced sports medicine, interventional pain management, physical and occupational therapy, and elite sports training in 11 convenient locations in Chattanooga, North Georgia and the surrounding region.