Free Healthcare Clinic Coming To Town To Address Limited Access To Care

For millions of Americans access to basic healthcare is a challenge at best and an impossibility at worst. Due to geographic or economic barriers, much of the U.S. population is uninsured or underinsured.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is stepping in to address this issue by offering a free, comprehensive dental, vision, and medical clinic at Notre Dame High School located at 2701 Vermont Avenue here in Chattanooga on October 17-18.

This upcoming clinic will provide dental, vision, and medical care to those who might otherwise go without these essential services.

RAM Clinics are a lifeline for underserved communities, offering free healthcare services that include general medical exams, women's health- pregnancy test, breast & pelvic exams, dental cleanings, extractions, eye exams, and prescription glasses made on-site.

By bringing healthcare directly to those in need, RAM’s free clinics remove the barriers of cost and distance that often prevent people from seeking care.

No insurance or ID are required; this upcoming clinic is open to anyone in need. RAM encourages anyone who could benefit from these services to attend and receive the care they deserve.

The parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (Midnight) on Friday night, October 16. and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m., services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached. Sunday’s clinic operations will be an abbreviated day; patients are advised to arrive as early as possible. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services.

In some situations, outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier, or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing times vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

For more information on the upcoming RAM Clinic, including how to volunteer or donate, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this free clinic at facebook.com/share/19deokgBjW/