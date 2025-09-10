Get An Exclusive Red Cross PEANUTS Mystery Bag With Blood, Platelet Donation

In September, the American Red Cross reminds people that giving blood now helps support patients the moment they need medical care.

Donors of all types, especially those with types O positive and B negative blood, are asked to make an appointment to give.

National Preparedness Month is underway – a time to remember lifesaving blood products are an essential part of preparedness for every type of disaster, whether it be home fires or natural disasters, such as hurricanes, flooding and wildfires. Severe weather can disrupt blood collections by causing blood drive cancellations and impacting donors’ ability to give.

Additionally, trauma patients may need blood product transfusions within minutes of entering emergency rooms. Those who give now could help someone in dire moments.

A little care goes a long way

People coming together to care for one another is the humanitarian spirit shared by our Red Cross community and fans of PEANUTS for the past 75 years. Those who come to give by Sept. 21 will receive an exclusive Red Cross x PEANUTS mystery bag with one of four special T-shirt designs, while supplies last.

Thousands of golden tickets are also randomly hidden in mystery bags throughout the country. Donors who find a golden ticket when they open their bag can redeem it through an online form for all four T-shirts!

Bonus: Those who come to give platelets Sept. 22-Oct. 5, 2025, can also receive a classic Red Cross x PEANUTS sweatshirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, while supplies last. See RedCrossBlood.org/Peanuts for details on all offers.

To book a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Additionally, all who come to give Sept. 22-Oct. 19, 2025, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

September 25, 2025

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

American Red Cross, 4115 S. Access Road, Chattanooga

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.