Hamilton County Health Department Launches Two New Mobile Health Units

The Hamilton County Health Department has launched two new mobile health units designed to bring essential healthcare and social services, such as the Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) program, directly to communities.

This initiative aims to improve residents’ accessibility to healthcare and focuses on serving our homeless population.

“With a renewed focus on our health department, we have prioritized initiatives that will connect young families and senior citizens with important resources for healthy living,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “By meeting citizens where they are, we are ensuring that every resident—regardless of zip code—has access to quality healthcare services.”

The first mobile unit will offer various general health services, including vaccinations, health screenings, and sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing.

A second unit will be dedicated to providing essential healthcare and case management services to Hamilton County’s homeless population, traveling to numerous locations throughout the county to ensure these individuals have access to the care they need. Services provided will include medical checkups, substance abuse counseling, and connections to social services.

“We are thrilled to introduce these mobile units as part of our ongoing effort to improve healthcare access and outcomes for all residents,” said Sabrina Novak, Hamilton County Health Department Administrator. “By bringing services directly to the community, we can better address the diverse health needs of our residents and provide critical support to those who need it most.”

Both units will be strategically deployed to communities and parked at key locations across the county to ensure maximum reach and impact. Services are available to anyone in the community, and no one will be turned away based on their inability to pay.

For more information on the mobile units’ schedules and services, please visit health.hamiltontn.org or contact the Hamilton County Health Department at 423-209-8000.