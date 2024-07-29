Hamilton County Minority Health Fair Coming To McKenzie Arena Saturday

This year's Hamilton County Minority Health Fair will be held at the McKenzie Arena on Saturday, August 3rd, offering more space for free health screenings and interactive activities.

The Minority Health Fair is a non-profit dedicated to helping minorities get access to the healthcare they need. They bring educational resources, health screenings, and health insurance options to those who may not have the opportunity to access them otherwise.

"Participants will be able to access free health screenings, receive expert advice from healthcare professionals, learn about preventive care, discover educational resources, connect with organizations and resources that support health and well-being. and engage in activities that promote mental and physical health, from nutrition tips to stress management techniques," explains event co-chair Tony Sammons.

The event begins with a Health Walk beginning at 8:00 a.m., and the fair itself will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

"The health fair is available to all, with a focus on our underserved communities," says Sammons. "Participants should know that health disparities exit. These disparities stem from lack of access to quality healthcare, medical system discrimination and implicit biases, environmental toxin exposure to neighborhoods, and historical trauma and its generational impacts, to name a few."

Meet cardiovascular specialists Dr. R. Curtis McCoy and Dr. Michael A. Love, family practice physician Dr. Sonya Johnson-Crum, gastroenterology expert Dr. Laurie Ann Swaby, and breast surgical specialist Dr. Takela Williams.

"This event is free to all," says Sammons. "It will also include entertainment, healthy snacks and door prizes provided to registered particpants who engage in the screenings."

The Minority Health Fair is the primary program of the Southeast Tennessee Health Consortium. The mission of SETHC is to create healthy, sustainable communities for Chattanooga and surrounding areas through education, services, and collaboration with leading health providers and institutions in the southeast region of Tennessee.

Everyone is invited to come out for a fun-filled day of learning how to live a healthy and happy life. Register how at sethcminorityhealthfair.com or calling (423) 778-6598.