Health Department Announces Launch of GIFTS Program, Accepting New Participants

The Hamilton County Health Department announces the launch of the Tennessee Department of Health’s GIFTS (Growing Inside Free of Tobacco and Smoking) Program and is now accepting new participants.

The GIFTS program is part of the Tennessee Department of Health’s statewide initiative to raise awareness of pregnancy smoking cessation.

Tennessee’s Pregnancy Tobacco Cessation Program is a program created to improve the health and wellness of women and families across Tennessee by providing them with resources to quit smoking. Individuals who quit smoking are less likely to have premature and low birth weight babies and reduce the risks of secondhand smoke on their children.

This program combines evidence-based practices with support and offers hope for parents and babies in Tennessee who want to be tobacco-free.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the GIFTS program, which is dedicated to supporting expectant mothers in quitting tobacco products. Preventing tobacco use during pregnancy is crucial because it significantly reduces the risk of premature birth, low birth weight, and developmental issues for the child. Our goal with the GIFTS program is to provide comprehensive resources and support to ensure healthier futures for both mothers and their babies," says Jeanette Wyatt, Public Health Educator at The Hamilton County Health Department.

Eligibility Requirements:

Pregnant Individuals who are 36 weeks or less

Must live in Hamilton County (If residing in a different county, patients will be referred to that county’s program)

The GIFTS program is available to any pregnant/postpartum woman regardless of income level.

How the Program Works:

Pregnant individuals attend 16 sessions (4 prenatal and 12 postpartum smoking cessation sessions) to receive education and support to quit smoking and stay quit. Local health departments use education, support, accountability tests, and incentives, such as diapers and wet wipes vouchers, to encourage and support cessation.

Participants will receive vouchers for each session they test smoke-free. If they test smoke-free after the third session, vouchers will begin.

Vouchers are worth $25 and may be redeemed for any brand or size of diapers or baby wipes at Walmart, CVS, or Kroger.

A smoker who lives with the participant can also enroll in the program. If they successfully quit smoking, they earn additional monthly diaper vouchers for the family.

After the baby's birth, participants return monthly (Up until one year of age) to continue accountability tests and receive monthly vouchers if they are smoke-free.

To learn more about participating in the program, call 423-209-1818.