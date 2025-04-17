County Health Department Announces The Launch of Bingocize For Aging Adults

The Hamilton County Health Department is proud to announce the launch of Bingocize for aging adults through the Live Well-Age Well program.

Bingocize is a unique and engaging health program that improves older adults' physical, mental, and social well-being by teaching fall prevention. As the second health department in the state of Tennessee to implement this innovative initiative, Hamilton County continues to advance community-based preventive health measures.

Bingocize is an evidence-based health promotion program that strategically combines the familiar game of bingo with targeted exercises and health education. The program is designed specifically for older adults and focuses on enhancing mobility, strength, and balance—all of which are critical components in reducing the risk of falls, a leading cause of injury in older populations. In addition to physical benefits, Bingocize encourages social interaction and cognitive engagement, both of which are essential for healthy aging.

“We are excited to introduce Bingocize to Hamilton County,” said Taylor Teasley, Public Health Representative at the Hamilton County Health Department. “Having been raised by my grandparents and committed to supporting older adults, I find it rewarding to help them live healthier, safer lives and reduce fall risks. Bingocize is designed inclusively, making it suitable for older adults and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). We look forward to offering the traditional and Universal Wellness versions more frequently across Hamilton County to reach even more participants.”

The first 10-week cohort is launched in collaboration with Purpose Point Community Health Center. Participants will engage in bi-weekly sessions led by the Health Department’s trained facilitators. Each session combines low-impact exercises with practical health education on fall prevention, empowering our seniors to take control of their health and safety while fostering community connection.

“Purpose Point Community Health Clinic is thrilled to collaborate with the Hamilton County Health Department in offering the Bingocize program to our community. Including Bingo games and complimentary prizes is an additional incentive to encourage participation and activity. We are excited to be the first cohort with the Health Department and hope the Bingocize program will continue to be available throughout our community,” says Thera Beaman, Purpose Point Community Center.

By bringing this program to Hamilton County, the Health Department aims to encourage other counties and health departments across the state to adopt similar initiatives. We are excited to be among the early adopters and are committed to sharing our successes and insights to encourage broader participation across Tennessee.

For more information about the Bingocize program or how to stay current with future cohorts, please visit the Hamilton County Health Department’s website at Health.HamiltonTN.org or call 423-209-8366.

