Health Department Hosts Back-To-School Open House Event On Thursday

The Hamilton County Health Department is pleased to announce its second annual Back-to-School Open House event, scheduled for Thursday, July 24th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at their 3rd Street location.

This event is designed to support families in our community by providing essential services and resources to help prepare children for the new school year.

Following the success of last year's inaugural event, this year's celebration is bigger and better than ever, designed to help local families prepare for a healthy, confident, and well-equipped start to the school year.

The event will feature a variety of free services and activities, including:

Free vaccine records

Pediatric vaccines

Free backpacks filled with school supplies (While supplies last – children must be present)

Dental clinic scheduling

Free food from local food trucks (While supplies last)

Health Department resources

Bilingual staff available on site.

Free community partners resources (La Paz, Erlanger, Chatt 2.0, & Family Justice Center)

Free snow cones (While supplies last)

And much more!

"We are excited to welcome families back into our building for the second year of this wonderful event," said Beka Bohannon, Administrator of Health and Social Services. "This year, we have expanded the event to make it bigger and better than ever. Our goal is to provide meaningful support and essential resources to help families start the school year healthier, safer, and more prepared. Families will also have the chance to meet Health Department staff, learn about available services, and enjoy a fun, welcoming atmosphere filled with helpful giveaways."

For more information, please visit the Health Department’s website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.