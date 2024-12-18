Health Department Offers Tips For A Safe And Healthy Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, the Hamilton County Health Department is dedicated to helping residents celebrate safely and healthily.

With colder weather, increased travel, and festive gatherings, it’s essential to protect your health and well-being.

Follow these tips to ensure happy & healthy holidays:

Immune Support:

Vaccines remain one of the best defenses against illness. It’s not too late to get your flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine.

Boost your immune system by incorporating immune-boosting foods into your meals and exercising regularly.

Wash your hands frequently, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and stay home when sick.

Staying safe on the road:

Always buckle up while driving or riding in a motor vehicle.

Preparing Your Vehicle: Check your tires, brakes, and windshield wipers. Keep an emergency kit with blankets, water, and a flashlight in your car.

Celebrate Responsibly: Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and designate a sober driver.

Limit distractions like mobile devices while driving, especially during long trips.

The holiday season can be challenging for individuals coping with stress, loneliness, or substance misuse.

Seek support and practice healthy self-care. Connect with loved ones during the holidays and build a sense of community.

Substance misuse help – Tennessee REDLINE 800-889-9789 (call or text).

Mental health help – Tennessee Crisis Line 855-274-7471.

Domestic violence help – National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

Additional resources