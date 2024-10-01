Health Department To Begin Offering Flu Vaccines Ahead Of Winter Flu Season

Beginning October 1st, the Hamilton County Health Department will offer flu vaccinations at all locations; no appointment is necessary.

The flu vaccine is recommended for anyone six months and older.

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. Those at highest risk of severe complications from the flu include children under five years, adults 65 years and over, pregnant women, and those with preexisting medical conditions or a compromised immune system.

The Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a flu shot this year.

“As we approach the winter months, we often see a rise in cases of influenza-like illnesses such as the flu, COVID-19, and RSV,” said Dr. Stephen Miller, Health Officer for the Hamilton County Health Department. “These respiratory viruses tend to thrive in colder weather, increasing the risk of transmission through sneezing, coughing, and talking. Taking preventive measures like vaccines, good hand hygiene, and staying home when sick is crucial to protect yourself and your loved ones from severe illness. By being proactive, we can all help ensure a healthier community this flu season.”

All Health Department locations will offer the flu vaccine, a high-dose vaccine for those 65 and older, and an egg-free vaccine for those with an egg allergy. The Health Department encourages anyone with an egg allergy to call the clinic ahead of time to ensure the vaccine is available and ready for their visit.

The COVID-19 vaccination is also available at all Health Department locations and, according to the CDC, may be administered simultaneously with the flu vaccine.

To learn more about the flu, please click here. If you have questions about the flu or COVID-19 vaccination, please contact the Health Department at 423-209-8000.

For all Health Department clinic hours and locations, please visit Health.HamiltonTN.org.