Hamilton County Health Department To Begin Offering Vaccines Ahead Of Flu Season

The Hamilton County Health Department is now offering flu vaccinations at all Health Department locations; no appointment is necessary.

The flu vaccine is recommended for anyone six months and older and is also available through most primary care providers and local pharmacies.

Per the CDC, the flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. Anyone can get the flu (including healthy people), but some people are at higher risk of developing serious flu-related complications.

People at an increased risk include adults 65 years and older, children younger than 2 years old, people with asthma, pregnant women, and those with preexisting medical conditions or a compromised immune system.

There are actions you can take to protect yourself and others from flu and help stop the spread of germs, which include:

Wash your hands often

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Get the flu vaccine each year

These practical steps can help prevent the flu or reduce the chances of developing severe illness from the virus.

“With the flu season upon us, we highly encourage everyone to consider getting the flu vaccine,” says Dr. Stephen Miller, Hamilton County Health Department Health Officer. “By being proactive and implementing a few simple steps such as good hygiene, staying home when sick, and getting the flu shot, we can protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community.”

All Health Department locations will offer the flu vaccine, a high-dose vaccine for those 65 and older, and an egg-free vaccine for those with an egg allergy. The Health Department encourages anyone with an egg allergy to call the clinic ahead of time to ensure the vaccine is available and ready for their visit.

The COVID-19 vaccination is also available at all Health Department locations, according to the CDC, may administer the flu vaccine simultaneously.

To receive a flu vaccine from the Health Department, please visit Health.HamiltonTN.org for locations and hours or call 423-209-8000 for more information. If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring a current, valid photo ID. If you are the legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship.