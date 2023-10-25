Health Department To Participate In Statewide “Fight Flu Tn” Initiative November 1st

The Hamilton County Health Department will participate in the statewide “Fight Flu TN” initiative by offering free flu shots to anyone six months and older. This event will take place on Wednesday, November 1st, at multiple locations throughout Hamilton County.

Details:

No appointment is needed.

Pop-up events & clinic options are available. *These are all park & walk-up sites. *

Adults 18+ and children ages six months and older may participate.

Children’s vaccines are only available at Health Department clinics - not at the walk-up sites.

ONLY FREE THIS DAY – while supplies last.

Bilingual staff will be on site(s).

Locations- Adults Only

La Paz : 10:00 am-12:00 pm, 809 S Willow St, Chattanooga, TN 37404

: 10:00 am-12:00 pm, 809 S Willow St, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Super Carniceria Loa #6 : 3:00-5:00 pm. 400 Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421

: 3:00-5:00 pm. 400 Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Boynton Terrace Apartments: 3:00 pm-5:00 pm, 955 Boynton Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Locations- Adults and Children- All Health Department sites are open 8:00-4:00

Health Department at Sequoyah: 9527 W. Ridge Trail Road, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379

9527 W. Ridge Trail Road, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379 Health Department at Birchwood: 5625 Highway 60, Birchwood, TN, 37308

5625 Highway 60, Birchwood, TN, 37308 Health Department at Ooltewah: 5520 High Street, Ooltewah, TN 37363

5520 High Street, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Health Department at 3rd Street: East 3rd Street, Chattanooga, TN 37403

*If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring a current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring guardianship proof. *

“Getting a flu shot is the easiest way to help prevent the flu and keep ourselves and those around us healthy. Flu vaccines are safe, effective, and protect against the most common types of flu circulating, so I urge everyone eligible to receive a flu shot before the winter months,” says Hamilton County Health Department Health Officer Dr. Stephen C. Miller. “We also want to thank our community partners La Paz, Partnership for Families, Super Carniceria Loa, and Boynton Terrace for hosting this year and helping support this health initiative.”

Per the CDC, those at the highest risk of severe complications from the flu include children under five years, adults 65 years and over, pregnant women, and those with preexisting medical conditions or a compromised immune system.

In addition to the “Fight Flu TN” event, flu shots are widely available at primary care offices, local pharmacies, and with participating community partners. To find a flu shot near you, please visit https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.