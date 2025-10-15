County Health Department To Participate In The Statewide “Fight Flu TN” Initiative

The Hamilton County Health Department, under the Health & Social Services Division, will participate in the annual statewide “Fight Flu TN” initiative by offering free flu shots to anyone six months and older on Tuesday, October 21st, at La Paz Chattanooga.

“The flu season is here, and it’s more important than ever to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” says Hamilton County Health Department Officer Dr. Stephen C. Miller. “Taking everyday preventive actions such as washing our hands often, staying home when we’re sick, avoiding touching our face, and getting vaccinated can make all the difference in staying healthy this winter."

Dr. Miller added, "We’re incredibly grateful to La Paz for opening their doors and showing such strong support for the health of our community.”

Per the CDC, those at the highest risk of severe complications from the flu include children under five years, adults 65 years and over, pregnant women, and those with preexisting medical conditions or a compromised immune system.

Details:

ONLY FREE THIS DAY and at the La Paz Chattanooga location – while supplies last.

and at the La Paz Chattanooga location – while supplies last. No appointment is needed.

No insurance is required.

Adults 18+ and children ages six months and older may participate.

This location is a park and walk-up site.

Bilingual staff will be on-site.

Location – Adults and Children:

La Paz Chattanooga

8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

809 S Willow St, Chattanooga, TN 37404

* If a minor is being vaccinated, a parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring a current, valid photo ID. If you are a legal guardian, please bring proof of guardianship. *

In addition to the “Fight Flu TN” event, flu shots are widely available at primary care offices, local pharmacies, and with participating community partners.

To find a flu shot near you, please visit https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.