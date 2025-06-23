Heart Hub Launches At The Downtown Chattanooga Public Library Today

The American Heart Association, in partnership with the Journey Health Foundation, Chattanooga Public Library and the City of Chattanooga’s Office of Community Health, is launching its first Heart Hub—a new health initiative aimed at increasing access to vital cardiovascular resources in the community.

The Heart Hub is a permanent health resource space located on the 1st Floor of the Downtown Library. It officially opens on Monday, June 23 and from 11:00 am - 11:30 am, the public is invited to stop by to learn more from a team of AHA and OCH professionals.

The Hub features an automated blood pressure monitor that anyone can use. Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the U.S., and many people with high blood pressure can often have no symptoms even when their blood pressure readings are dangerously high.

At the Hub, they can quickly measure their blood pressure, access bilingual health materials and receive counselling and healthcare referrals from OCH and Library staff trained to assist.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and something that's affected members of my own family," said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. "We want to do everything we can to close the gaps in public health by increasing awareness and reducing risk. Opening the Heart Hub can help save Chattanoogans’ lives.”

Since 2021, OCH has operated a Nurse Navigator office on the 1st Floor of the Downtown Library. At least twice a week, anyone can drop in for their open office hours to receive basic health monitoring services, consultations and referrals, as well as periodically offered flu shots and other immunizations.

OCH, in partnership with AHA, plans to open more Heart Hubs in other City facilities, including the Community Centers.

“We’re proud to launch one of the first Heart Hubs in partnership with the City of Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Public Library,” said Layra Navarro-Flores, AHA’s Community Impact Director. “This marks an exciting step toward expanding access to heart health resources citywide. We’re deeply grateful to the Journey Health Foundation for supporting this meaningful initiative.”

Thrilled to see the first Heart Hub open at the Downtown Library, AHA Executive Director Bennett Smith said, “The Heart Hub is an exciting step forward in expanding access to health education and prevention tools for everyone in Chattanooga. By placing it in the Downtown Library, a trusted place where people already come to learn and connect, we are meeting the community where they are and making steps toward better health more achievable.”