Heat Safety Encouraged As Extreme Temperatures Soar Across The Region

Extreme heat is predicted for most of the region over the next several days and the Tennessee Department of Health is urging everyone to follow important safety tips to avoid heat-related illnesses.

“Extreme heat poses serious health risks, especially for older adults and young children,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner John Dunn. “Spending too much time outdoors in high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Stay hydrated, limit, outdoor activities during peak heat, and take simple safety precautions to help prevent heat-related illness.”

It’s important for parents and caregivers to always check their vehicle before locking it. Temperatures inside a car can rise rapidly, creating potentially life-threatening medical emergencies for children left inside.

“As a physician, I’ve seen heartbreaking tragedies involving children left in hot cars,” said TDH Deputy Commissioner Tobi Adeyeye Amosun, MD, FAAP. “A vehicle’s temperature can rise to dangerous levels within minutes, making it critical that children are never left unattended inside.”

“Baby in the Back” vehicle hangtag program offered by the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office is a great way to help prevent a tragic situation from happening. As temperatures climb over the next few days, it's important to take precautions to stay safe in the heat. Be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses.

Heat-related illness symptoms include:

Heat Exhaustion – Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness and nausea or vomiting.

Heat Stroke – Red, dry skin, rapid pulse, dizziness, nausea and confusion.

Steps to avoid heat-related illness include:

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Avoiding alcohol and carbonated drinks

Taking plenty of breaks

Moving to a cool place

Wearing light, loose fitting clothing

Using sunscreen

Seeking medical attention if experiencing symptoms

Visit TDH’s Emergency Preparedness homepage and look for the Be Ready Tennessee topic area, to get more information on heat safety and getting prepared for emergencies.