Keep The Spring Blood Supply Strong: Please Give Blood Or Platelets Now

The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to help hospitals and transfusion centers stay prepared to help all patients. Donors of all blood types and those looking to give for the first time are encouraged to book an appointment in the coming days or weeks ahead.

In addition to the return of outdoor activities and warmer weather, spring vacations can interrupt blood donation patterns. When plans shift away from normal routines, even small disruptions can lead to a quick drop in available blood products.

Spread kindness this spring. Book a time to give blood or platelets now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Those who come to give April 13-30, 2026, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Hope for details.

All who come to give May 1-17, 2026, will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card by email, thanks to our partners at Amazon. See RedCrossBlood.org/Amazon for details.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.