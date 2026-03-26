Life Is Good. Make It Better: Give Blood Or Platelets With The Red Cross

The American Red Cross is asking people to help patients in need by making an appointment to give blood or platelets now. Donors of all blood types remain critical to keeping momentum up and the blood supply stable as spring begins.

They're joining forces with positive lifestyle brand Life is Good to invite donors to show the power of doing good by giving blood. Those who come to give blood or platelets March 30-April 12, 2026, will get an exclusive Red Cross x Life is Good T-shirt, while supplies last. See RedCrossBlood.org/LifeIsGood for details.

“Life is Good has always been about more than a T-shirt; it's a reminder that the world is full of good worth fighting for, and that spreading optimism starts with the everyday choices we make,” says Linne Kimball, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Life is Good.

“For us, partnering with the Red Cross was a natural fit, because giving blood is proof that one person and one simple act can make a real difference. We hope this collaboration inspires donors old and new to turn positivity into purpose ─ because doing good doesn't have to be complicated, sometimes all it takes is rolling up a sleeve.”

Between spring break plans and the return of outdoor activities, busy spring calendars can impact the availability of lifesaving blood products — but the need for blood never stops. “It’s critical that donors make and keep appointments in the weeks to come to help the blood supply stand up to any seasonal disruptions or challenges,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of donor services for the Red Cross. “The Red Cross is grateful to Life is Good for joining us in an important mission ─ sparking optimism and kindness through blood donation.”

It’s good to give. Grab a spot to donate blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Chattanooga: 4/16/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 4115 S. Access Road

Collegedale: 4/17/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists, 4829 College Dr E

Jasper: 4/24/2026: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jasper Highlands Fire Department Bay, 195 Turkey Trot Ln

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.

To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.