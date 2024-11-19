Local Blood, Plasma, and Platelet Supplies At Dangerously Low Levels

Blood Assurance is facing a critical shortage of blood, plasma, and platelets just as we are entering the holiday season.

As the primary supplier for many area hospitals, it is essential to get donations over the next several weeks so that doctors can continue to save lives.

The holidays often see a surge in demand for blood products due to increased trauma cases and medical emergencies. At the same time, donations are down as regular donors are busy with holiday activities.

Compounding the issue, rising cold and flu cases lead to last-minute cancellations, further straining an already thin blood supply.

The Most Critical Needs

O-negative blood donors : Known as the universal blood type, O-negative is vital in emergencies when a patient’s blood type is unknown.

: Known as the universal blood type, O-negative is vital in emergencies when a patient’s blood type is unknown. AB plasma donors: AB plasma, or “universal plasma,” is indispensable for trauma patients, burn victims, and those requiring massive transfusions. Fewer than 4% of people have this rare blood type, making every donation extraordinarily valuable.

Unlike whole blood, plasma carries essential proteins and clotting factors that play a critical role during emergencies. Meeting the demand for AB plasma is an ongoing challenge, especially in times of shortage.

How You Can Help

We urgently need individual donors and organizations to step up. Whether by giving blood yourself or hosting a blood drive, your contribution can make a life-saving difference. To help boost donations, Blood Assurance is offering the follow e-gift card incentives:

O-negative whole blood donors will receive a $25 e-gift card

O-negative double red donors will receive a $40 e-gift card

AB-plasma donors will receive a $25 e-gift card per donation

ALL donors between now and November 30th will receive a special “Fall Means Football” campfire mug while supplies last.

All blood types are needed, and Blood Assurance encourages everyone who is eligible to donate. To schedule your donation, visit bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.