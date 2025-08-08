Help Maintain A Healthy Blood Supply And Celebrate Wellness By Giving Blood

August brings changes in routines and end-of-summer plans. The American Red Cross asks people to help maintain a healthy blood supply by giving blood during National Wellness Month. It’s a great time to prioritize health and well-being.

During National Wellness Month, the American Red Cross encourages people to prioritize their personal health and well-being while helping to save lives with a blood or platelet donation. Donors of all blood types – especially those with type O positive or B negative blood – are asked to make an appointment now to prevent a further drop in donor turnout.

In August, the Red Cross will provide free A1C screening – a test commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes – for all donors who make a successful blood, platelet or plasma donation. Fasting is not required for this test, and donors will be able to view their confidential results one to two weeks after their donation in the Blood Donor App or their donor account at RedCrossBlood.org. Donors will receive one A1C test result in a 12-month period.

August also brings changes in routines. Back-to-school plans, the start of fall sports and final summer vacations may be top of mind right now, but patients can’t wait. Making and keeping donation appointments can be the difference in a patient’s treatment journey.

Help save lives and empower your health! Schedule a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Those who come to give Aug. 1-28, 2025, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details on both offers, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Test.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 16-31:

Chattanooga

8/19/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 4115 S. Access Road

8/26/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 4115 S. Access Road

Cleveland

8/20/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., The American Legion # 81, 227 James Asbury Dr NW

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.