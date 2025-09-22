Make A Plan To Give Blood Or Platelets With The Red Cross This Fall

As fall officially begins, the American Red Cross urges people to mark the new season with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation to help keep the blood supply strong.

Donors of all blood types, especially those with types O positive and B negative blood, are needed now.

For many, daily routines shift as the seasons change, but blood and platelet donations must remain top of mind. Every single donation is key to making sure all patients relying on critical transfusions, including car accident victims, those living with sickle cell disease and those facing cancer, get the care they need.

Fall into donating blood or platelets. Make an appointment to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma Sept. 22-Oct. 19, 2025, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.