Mayor’s Council On Disability To Host “Access For All” Event On Friday

The Mayor’s Council on Disability invites the community to join in celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with a vibrant and inclusive event themed “Access for All”.

The ADA Celebration will take place 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday, July 25 at the Walker Pavilion in Coolidge Park, located at 150 River Street in Chattanooga.

This free, family-friendly event will feature:

Food and refreshments

Local vendors showcasing Disability Resources and Accessible Activities in the Chattanooga area

Interactive displays

Information booths

The celebration aims to honor the progress made since the passage of the ADA and to promote continued advocacy for accessibility and inclusion for individuals with disabilities.

“We’re excited to bring the community together to recognize this important milestone,” said City of Chattanooga Community Program Manager Vanessa A. Jackson. “This event is about celebrating achievements, raising awareness and reinforcing our commitment to ensuring access for all.”

Additional information is available on the Facebook event.