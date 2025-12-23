Medical Treatments Don’t Take A Holiday; Give Blood Or Platelets Now

The American Red Cross urges donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now to keep the blood supply as strong as possible in the final days of the year and into 2026.

Types O, A negative and B negative blood donors are especially needed now.

Record-setting travel is happening across the country. With more people headed away from home, blood and platelet donations can dip at a crucial time when patients count on care.

Bad weather or shifting travel schedules could force donors to cancel or reschedule donation appointments and tighten the blood supply. Make time to give before you go — it’s a simple way to make a lifesaving impact.

Give hope during the holidays and schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who come to give Dec. 19, 2025-Jan. 4, 2026, will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. See RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts for details.

As a special thank-you to donors for helping address the need for blood during the critical post-holiday time, those who come to give Jan. 1-25, 2026, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco Bay Area. See RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for details.

If you’re unable to give blood or platelets, consider making a financial donation to support our lifesaving mission at redcross.org.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.