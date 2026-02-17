Memorial Hospital Leads International Team On Researching Promising Stroke Drug

A groundbreaking new treatment for ischemic stroke, a common type of stroke caused by a blood clot, is showing highly promising results from recent clinical trials.

Tom Devlin, MD, PhD, stroke neurologist and medical director of CommonSpirit - Memorial Hospital - Neuroscience Institute, served as the international principal investigator for two pivotal phase 2 studies that were reported at the International Stroke Conference in New Orleans on February 6, 2026. The results received worldwide attention.

The new drug being developed is called LT3001 (trade name Odatroltide). It is a chemically engineered “smart drug” that was designed to work in two important ways: it helps dissolve blood clots in the brain of stroke victims while simultaneously providing “neuroprotection” preventing further injury. This two-in-one combo effect of clot busting and neuroprotection could be a game-changer for many stroke patients.

The study results presented by Dr. Devlin at the international conference were collected from stroke patients around the world receiving LT3001 and demonstrated that the treatment appears to be completely safe and highly effective even when given up to 24 hours after onset of stroke symptoms. This would allow far more stroke patients to be treated around the world.

"We are incredibly excited about the positive results of our studies with LT3001", states Dr. Devlin. "For years, standard stroke treatments have been limited by a narrow treatment time window, meaning many patients simply couldn't receive them. Our research shows that LT3001 could potentially significantly extend this window and help patients who currently have very few options."

Key Findings That Offer New Hope:

Improved Recovery : In the studies, patients who received LT3001 showed significant improvements in their recovery and reduction of disability compared to those who received a placebo. Many experienced better walking, speaking, and overall function.

: In the studies, patients who received LT3001 showed significant improvements in their recovery and reduction of disability compared to those who received a placebo. Many experienced better walking, speaking, and overall function. Gentle and Safe : The trials demonstrated that LT3001 is safe, with no increase in serious bleeding complications, which is a common concern with some other stroke medications.

: The trials demonstrated that LT3001 is safe, with no increase in serious bleeding complications, which is a common concern with some other stroke medications. Broader Treatment Window : The drug appears beneficial for patients even beyond the traditional timeframe for clot-busting medications, opening doors for many who arrive at the hospital too late for current treatments.

: The drug appears beneficial for patients even beyond the traditional timeframe for clot-busting medications, opening doors for many who arrive at the hospital too late for current treatments. Dual Action: By simultaneously dissolving clots and protecting brain cells from damage, LT3001 offers a comprehensive approach to mitigating stroke's devastating effects.

Memorial Hospital's Role in Advancing Stroke Care

As the principal investigator for the international LT3001 studies, Dr. Devlin spearheaded the effort to evaluate this new therapy, with Memorial Hospital's Neuroscience Institute playing a central role. Memorial Hospital was the number one center in the U.S. for patient enrollment in the trials, which underscores the hospital’s commitment to pioneering research and bringing the latest, most effective treatments to its patients.

"Our participation in studies like this means we're directly contributing to scientific advancements that can change lives," Dr. Devlin adds. "The consistent positive results across different trials strengthen our belief that LT3001 could significantly improve recovery and quality of life for stroke survivors."

While more research (Phase 3 trials) is needed before LT3001 becomes widely available, these early results bring optimism to the field of stroke treatment. “We are moving forward with starting the last stage of LT3001 testing (phase 3) very soon,” added Dr. Devlin. “Simultaneously, we are also studying LT3001 in the subset of stroke patients who need emergency brain surgery for stroke - a thrombectomy procedure - to improve the outcomes of these patients, too.”

Memorial Hospital remains at the forefront of neurological care, dedicated to offering hope and the best possible outcomes for our community. Memorial Hospital currently serves as one of the flagship hospitals in its parent organization, CommonSpirit, the second largest health care system in the US. As a certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, Memorial Hospital offers complete emergency neurology and neurosurgery services at the highest level.

For more information on treatment options available at Memorial Hospital Neuroscience Institute, please visit commonspirit.org/services-specialties/stroke-care.