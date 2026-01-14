Memorial Hospital Unveils State-Of-The-Art North Georgia Health Care Facility

CommonSpirit Health is proud to announce the grand opening of the new CommonSpirit - Memorial Hospital - North Georgia, a 180,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility at 4710 Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold.

The new hospital opened January 11, 2026 representing a significant step forward in delivering accessible, compassionate, and cutting-edge medical care to the people of North Georgia.

All inpatients at the former CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia campus were transferred to the new hospital campus. The first surgery at CommonSpirit - Memorial Hospital - North Georgia took place January 12 and the first gastrointestinal (GI) procedure is scheduled for January 14.

For years, Memorial Hospital has been a trusted cornerstone of local care, and this new facility reinforces the health system’s commitment to the community, ensuring residents have access to the highest quality health care, right here at home.

"This is more than just a building; it's a realization of a long-standing commitment to the health and well-being of North Georgia," said Angie Stiggins, CommonSpirit - Memorial Hospital - North Georgia administrator . "Every aspect of this new hospital has been meticulously designed with our patients in mind, leveraging advanced technology and a patient-centered approach to deliver exceptional care. We are incredibly proud to bring this facility to life and are grateful for the ongoing support of our community as we embark on this new chapter."

A New Standard of Care for North Georgia:

CommonSpirit - Memorial Hospital - North Georgia is an advanced, "smart hospital" designed to optimize patient outcomes and enhance the health care experience. Key features and benefits for the community include:

Expanded Capacity and Expertise:

64 Patient Rooms: Spacious and comfortable rooms designed for healing.

24-Bed Emergency Department: Equipped to handle a wide range of urgent medical needs efficiently.

8-Bed Intensive Care Unit: Providing advanced critical care for the most serious conditions.

5 Operating Rooms & 2 Endoscopy Suites: State-of-the-art surgical and diagnostic capabilities.

Advanced Diagnostic and Treatment Capabilities:

Comprehensive Imaging: Utilizing the latest technology for accurate and timely diagnoses.

Full-Service Laboratory: Enabling quick and precise testing.

Patient-Centric Amenities:

Bistro Dining: Offering a variety of healthy and delicious meal options.

Chapel: Providing a quiet space for spiritual reflection and comfort.

The hospital will also leverage the latest in artificial intelligence, automation, and virtual care technology to provide personalized care. This includes using data-informed information to help make the best clinical decisions for each patient, improving efficiency, and enhancing patient safety.

Behind the Walls: A Testament to Hard Work and Local Partnership:

The construction of CommonSpirit - Memorial Hospital - North Georgia was an impressive feat of engineering and collaboration. Here are some fun facts that highlight the scale and impact of this project:

Concrete Giants: More than 4,000 cubic yards of concrete were used – enough to pour a sidewalk nearly 20 miles long or fill more than 1,200 concrete trucks!

Solid Foundation: Approximately 750 cubic yards of concrete went into the site itself, forming sturdy foundations, walkways, and support areas to ensure the building stands tall and strong.

Ironclad Strength: The project incorporated 100 tons of reinforcing steel (rebar) – roughly the weight of 16 adult elephants – giving the concrete the strength needed to handle heavy loads and ensure structural integrity.

A Transparent View: The building features more than 1,200 pieces of exterior glass, totaling more than 20,000 square feet – nearly half an acre, or enough to cover four NBA basketball courts!

Heavy Lifting: All that exterior glass weighs about 132,000 pounds (66 tons) – roughly the equivalent of three fully loaded concrete trucks or more than one Boeing 737 fuselage!

Dedicated Labor: The project required 375,513 man-hours to complete – equal to more than 42 years of nonstop work by one person, all skillfully compressed into a single project timeline.

The new CommonSpirit - Memorial Hospital - North Georgia, located at 4710 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold, GA 30736.