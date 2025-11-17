Discover More Local Resources For Affordable Health, Dental, And Vision Care

The enhanced premium tax credits, which made coverage more affordable for millions, are set to expire at the end of 2025. If not renewed, premium prices will increase dramatically, by an estimated 114% on average.

Trying to help our readers find other access to affordable healthcare we recently featured two articles on local physicians offering Direct Primary Care (DPC): Hitchcock Family Medicine and Ridge & River Medicine.

DPC’s allows underinsured and uninsured people to pay a flat monthly fee and have access to primary care, prescription drugs and have lower out-of-pocket costs for labs, imaging and bloodwork.

In addition to DPC’s there are other local resources to access healthcare, dental care and vision care.

Cempa Community Care

At Cempa Community Care, they believe in providing high-quality care to everyone in the community. Whether you are seeking routine check-ups, managing chronic conditions, or simply need a trusted medical provider who understands you, their dedicated team of healthcare providers is here to support you every step of the way.

If you’re uninsured or underinsured, Cempa Community Care offers their services through their sliding fee discounts.

Patients must complete a “Statement of Income” to verify eligibility for their sliding fee pricing. Patients must submit supporting documents to determine program eligibility. Eligibility must be re-certified on a yearly basis. Cempa Community Care offers primary care, infectious disease care, dental care, behavioral health care and pharmacy services.

For more information visit: https://cempa.org/

Direct Primary Care Centers

Direct Primary Care Centers has offices in Cleveland and Chattanooga. Patients pay a monthly membership fee and have access to a primary care provider. You make as many — or as few — appointments as you need. And your provider will take plenty of time to understand your unique health concerns.Their fees are affordable for almost everyone. They also make good sense as an add-on if you have a high-deductible insurance plan.

To learn more visit: https://www.dpccenter.com/

Riverfront Medicine

Riverfront Medicine is another facility offering Direct Primary Care for a flat monthly fee. They offer primary care, cosmetics, and women’s health.

For more information visit: https://riverfrontmedicine.com/

Revive Dental

Revive Dental is a community dental center focused on patients who need low-cost dental care, especially uninsured individuals and those enrolled in addiction recovery programs. They offer a wide range of treatment options for patients in need, including extractions, dentures, root canals, and even more sophisticated treatment such as crowns and implants. They are not a free clinic. However, they are low-cost, generally about 1/3 the amount charged by traditional dental offices, which is affordable for many people in the community. They do not accept any insurance of any kind.

To learn more visit: https://revivedental.org/

Vision

If you’re uninsured there are several options available to have your eyes examined and get eyeglasses if needed. Most local eye vision stores like America’s Best, Vision World, Stanton Optical, Eyeglass World, Eyear Optical, and Walmart Vision Centers have offers where you get a free eye exam if you purchase two pairs of eyeglasses costing between $69-$89 each. Vision Works even offers low-cost vision insurance options with plans as low as $13 per month.

When considering joining any DPC, do your research. Speak to the physicians and find out what they can cover in terms of treatment for illness and injuries, allowing you to avoid going to a hospital’s Emergency Room.

If you have high-deductible insurance, consider purchasing supplemental insurance. Supplemental insurance is an additional, limited-benefit insurance designed to complement primary medical coverage by helping pay for costs that the main plan does not cover. These plans offer an extra layer of financial protection by providing cash benefits for specific events, such as accidents or critical illnesses, paid directly to you, the policy holder, to use for a variety of expenses.

If you’re uninsured and end up in a hospital, let them know you want to apply for financial assistance. All hospitals have financial assistance programs (FAPs) or "charity care" programs that offer free or discounted care to qualifying patients based on income, assets, and medical need. You can apply for this assistance before, during, or after you receive a bill. Contact the hospital's admissions or business office directly to inquire about their specific FAP and the application process.

Various nonprofits, like the Patient Access Network (PAN) Foundation and the HealthWell Foundation, provide grants and financial assistance for medical bills, especially for specific conditions such as life-threatening, chronic, or rare diseases.

Do your research, ask questions and discover local resources available.