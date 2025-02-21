National Caregivers Day Celebrates Those Who Spend Their Lives Helping Others

Breanna Ashby spends each day assisting others. She clocks into work, checks her appointments and then heads out to care for her clients. She might be helping an elderly person in getting dressed or taking their medications.

She might be doing the dishes and cleaning the room. She could just be taking her client to their doctor’s appointment. No job is too big or too small for Breanna who is a caregiver for Right at Home, an in-home care and assistance company in Chattanooga.

“It makes me feel great,” she said. “I love being a caregiver. It’s not just a job, it's a true calling for me. I've always been a caregiver for my family and others. It just seems right. It brings so much joy to my life and to my family's life to be able to do something and make a change in people's lives. It puts a smile on someone’s face, that is my job is well done. That’s more than any money can buy.”

Today is National Caregivers Day. It’s a day to recognize and honor folks like Breanna who have devoted their time caring for others.

Caregiving is the main reason Bryan Hensley, and his business partner Ryan Naegele opened Right at Home with offices in Chattanooga, Cleveland and Maryville, Tn.

“We do anything from one hour of care, maybe somebody just needing assistance taking a bath, or just check-in with someone to give their family peace of mind, all the way up to 24 /7 care,” Bryan said.

He said his entire staff has been celebrating their employees this whole week leading up today.

“Our caregivers are amazing,” he said. “We've always had this vision of serving caregivers. When we opened Right at Home, a big part of our focus was treating caregivers right. Giving a simple thank you, making sure that they're recognized, making sure that we're creating a work environment so that they can have a professional career and do what they're passionate about because that should be celebrated. Many caregivers are treated more like a commodity than the angels they are.”

He said they recognize the important work caregivers provide to people during vulnerable times in their lives. Caregivers also help reduce the burden placed on family members.

“It is hard work,” Bryan said. “It is physically hard, it is mentally hard, emotionally hard, so anything we can do to help is what we try to do for them. “We're also helping the family members with our caregivers,” Bryan said. “It can be a big drain on their time, their energy, their money, their resources. But someone like Breanna walks in can help knock off some of those things from the list allowing family members to just be family members at that point and not a caregiver. We’re trying to help balance things out for them.”

“It's nice to be part of a company and a community that truly cares for the work that you do,” Breanna said. “Coming into this company, I had strong feeling that we were going to be doing big things, and it's turned out that way which makes you feel good.”

Breanna said there are times when the job is difficult.

“Especially with someone who has dementia,” she said. “You never know what their day-to-day is going to be. If they're having a rougher day, it's kind of draining, but overall, it's a rewarding job and it's just amazing to be able to make a difference.”

Right at Home Director of Care Services Mycheal Newsom said they spent the week meeting with all their caregivers to make sure they realized how much they meant to them and the community.