New Online Resource Connects Tennesseans In Substance-Use Crisis To Local Treatment Services

A new substance abuse treatment locator website from the Tennessee Department of Health is available today at FindHelpNowTN.org.

This site links individuals directly to care and help if they are struggling with a substance use disorder.

“There is an immediate, critical point, where those struggling with substance abuse and misuse are absolutely ready to receive help,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP. ‘’Unfortunately, this point is often at the height of crisis. The FindHelpNowTN.org website puts addiction and treatment resources within immediate reach, in real-time, when individuals and families don’t know where to turn.”

FindHelpNowTN.org guides individuals to location-based openings and services available at substance use treatment facilities. Site users can search facility listings using up to 60 different features such as the type of treatment needed, insurance programs, payment methods and availability of wrap-around services.

Treatment facilities on FindHelpNowTN.org regularly update their availability of residential, in-patient, and out-patient services. Since site users also can access a facility’s contact information, they can reach out immediately for treatment.

Facilities on the site are asked to update the availability of their residential, in-patient, and out-patient services regularly to ensure the most current information is available.

“Individuals and their loved ones facing substance abuse disorder have much to endure in finding a way out of addiction,“ said Director Amy Murawski of TDH’s Overdose Response Coordination Office. “Our hope is for FindHelpNowTN.org to be a source to find relief in an extremely exhausting and immensely stressful situation.”

Currently, 243 Tennessee facilities have listings on FindHelpNowTN.org and TDH is working with community partners, providers, and stakeholders to include more facilities on the site.

The launch of FindHelpNowTN.org is the result of a partnership between TDH, Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Tennessee Tech University’s iCube program and TAADAS (TN Association of Alcohol, Drug and Other Addiction Services).

FindHelpNowTN.org works in cooperation with TDMHSAS’s Tennessee Redline at 1-800-889-9789, a 24/7/365 resource for substance treatment referrals via phone call or text message.

“Tennessee is blessed with a wealth of substance use treatment resources, and we continue to look for ways to expand options for people even if they have little or no means to pay for it,” said Linda McCorkle, TDMHSAS Director of Treatment and Recovery Services. “We know that treatment works and recovery is real, so we’re excited to have another resource in our state to connect people and families with the help they so desperately need.”

FindHelpNowTN.org is built upon an online platform based with the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center, a partnership between the KY Department of Health and the University of Kentucky College of Public Health.. KIPRC developed the platform in 2018 through a CDC grant to share with states interested in developing locater services for substance abuse treatment.

