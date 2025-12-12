Nurse Navigator Stacy Sharpe Takes Action Against Heart Disease Through Outreach

Stacy Sharpe is the Lead Nurse Navigator at the Office of Community Health and Chattanooga’s sharpest defense against the gap in health education.

Through community programming, partnerships with local health organizations, and genuine connections with residents, Sharpe is facilitating change in the lives of countless Chattanoogans.

“As the lead nurse navigator, everything I do is focused on promoting health and preventing disease for the Chattanooga community—especially for those who are most impacted by health disparities and inequalities,” Sharpe explained. “I do that by getting to know the community members, performing health assessments, and providing screenings and education right where people live and work.”

Recently, Sharpe and Dr. Cheng from the Chattanooga Heart Institute conducted a screening for a rare, often-overlooked cardiac condition known as amyloidosis. This screening was likely the first of its kind, and addressed one of Sharpe’s biggest concerns for Chattanooga’s current health profile: the risk of heart disease.

“Our region is overwhelmingly impacted by heart disease,” Sharpe said. “Many of my programs focus on how to improve quality of life related to heart disease and reduce the risk of things like heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and diabetes, as well as how to live healthier when you have a chronic health condition.”

Sharpe went on to emphasize the importance of combating barriers to care, raising awareness through education, and providing health screenings that connect patients to the right providers for follow-up.

In order to fill the gap, an educator has to meet people where they are. Before becoming a nurse, Sharpe earned her degree in marriage and family therapy and even worked for several years as a therapist for survivors of domestic violence. She attributes her background in counseling to her success as a nurse.

“I tell people that nursing and counseling are about the same thing—you just get to stick people with needles in nursing! I have been a nurse for the past 15 years and have worked in orthopedics, the emergency room, oncology, hiring and training new graduate nurses, and community health. Last week I passed my national board certification exam to become a nurse coach, which feels like the perfect marriage of my counseling and nursing degrees.”

Sharpe makes it a priority to attend conferences, noting the importance of staying up-to-date on the latest developments in the medical field for the benefit of her patients. She considers herself a lifelong learner, and has a yearly reading goal of 100 books, stating that she is currently on number 106 this year. For Sharpe, this dedication to learning and improving extends beyond a commitment to bettering herself; it reflects her hopes for each patient she sees. When asked about what drew her to a career within the Office of Community Health, she expressed that her goal is not just to provide care in the moment, but to teach people how to care for themselves.

“I knew I wanted to help people with my career. As I began my career journey, I found that I was drawn to people for their stories, their resilience, and the light inside each person. Once I was a nurse, I found myself drawn to patient education—I believe that is the special power of nursing. I hope that when patients leave me, they never need me again because they are inspired to live healthier, more fulfilling lives and improve outcomes for themselves and everyone they love.”

Sharpe and her colleagues at The Office of Community Health work diligently to promote healthy habits and improve the community, hosting events ranging from TSSAA health screenings to cooking classes that showcase nutritious meals. For more information about the Office of Community Health and its services, visit chattanooga.gov or follow on Facebook.