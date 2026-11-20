Blood Assurance is facing an emergency need for O-negative blood donors. Right now, they have less than a one-day supply of O-negative on hand.

To encourage donations, they’re offering a $40 e-gift card to O-negative donors who give whole blood now through November 30th.

With Thanksgiving approaching, O-negative inventory remains lower than they’d like. Blood centers across the country are preparing for an anticipated decline in donations next week, and the FAA ground stop disrupted blood shipments nationally. Together, these factors make it more challenging to secure additional units.

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit blood center and the primary supplier for all our local hospitals. Donations help people right here at home.

Only about 7% of the population has O-negative blood, but O-negative red cells can be used for patients of any blood type in emergencies when there isn’t time to determine their type.

O-negative donors who give double red cells will receive a $50 e-gift card. They may also qualify for an extra $50 Hero Club bonus, bringing the total to up to $100 for one donation. They're asking eligible donors to give as soon as possible.

Donors can give at any Blood Assurance donor center or participating mobile blood drive. Find a drive or donor center near you and schedule your donation today at www.bloodassurance.org or call 800-962-0628.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.