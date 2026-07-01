McKamey Urges Pet Owners To Make A Fourth Of July Fireworks Pet Safety Plan

As Independence Day celebrations approach, McKamey Animal Center is reminding pet owners to plan ahead for the holiday.

Fireworks may be a cherished tradition for many families, but the loud noises and bright flashes can be frightening for pets, often causing them to panic and run away.

Every year, shelters across the country see an increase in lost animals following the Fourth of July.

To help keep pets safe, McKamey Animal Center recommends taking the following precautions:

Keep pets indoors. Even pets that are normally calm can become frightened by fireworks. Leave them safely inside rather than bringing them to celebrations or allowing them to remain outdoors.

Prepare a quiet, secure space. Set up a comfortable room where your pet can retreat during fireworks. Closing curtains or blinds and playing calming music, white noise, or the television can help reduce the sounds from outside.

Remove potential hazards. Some pets respond to stress by chewing, scratching, or trying to escape. Remove anything that could injure them or be damaged if they become anxious.

Check identification. Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with a current ID tag and that their microchip information is registered and up to date. Proper identification greatly increases the chances of a happy reunion if your pet becomes lost.

Keep your pet license current. A current City of Chattanooga pet license can help McKamey Animal Center quickly reunite lost pets with their families. Licenses can be updated at mckameyanimalcenter.org, and licensed pets that arrive at the shelter are eligible for a free ride home.

Talk with your veterinarian if needed. If your pet has a history of severe anxiety during fireworks or storms, your veterinarian can recommend strategies or medications to help keep them comfortable.

"Every year, we see an increase in lost pets after holidays with fireworks and even the days following severe thunderstorms," said McKamey's Mary Klinghard. "Many of these situations can be prevented by keeping pets indoors, ensuring their identification is current, and preparing a safe, quiet place for them before the celebrations begin."

McKamey Animal Center also encourages residents to consider quieter ways to celebrate the holiday. Reducing the use of fireworks not only benefits pets but also helps minimize stress on wildlife and neighbors who may be sensitive to loud noises.

On the Fourth of July, a small group of McKamey Animal Center volunteers will spend time at the shelter providing comfort and enrichment for animals in our care. Registration for this volunteer opportunity is now closed.

No matter how you celebrate, taking a few simple precautions can help ensure your pet stays safe throughout the holiday. If your pet does go missing, visit mckameyanimalcenter.org for resources and guidance on what to do next.

McKamey Animal Center opened its doors in 2008 with the mission of Saving Animals, Helping People. MAC’s vision is to eliminate animal overpopulation, cruelty, and neglect by creating a culture of compassionate care, community engagement, and advocacy for animals through programs and education that support people and companion animals.

To learn more, please visit www.mckameyanimalcenter.org