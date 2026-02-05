Pink! Raises $1.3 Million For The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center At Commonspirit

CommonSpirit Memorial Foundation’s 21st annual Pink! gala, chaired by Marc and Dr. Rachel Labovitz and Danny and Jennifer Waxenberg, raised a total of $1.3 million.

All proceeds stay in our local community benefitting the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center at Commonspirit - Memorial Hospital.

The generosity of the sold-out crowd of 1,150 guests helped bring the total amount raised during 21 years of this annual fundraising gala to more than $9.4 million.

"We are thrilled and deeply grateful to announce that this year's Pink! gala brought in an incredible $1.3 million! This extraordinary generosity will have a profound impact right here at home. Every single dollar raised stays local, directly benefiting our family, friends, and neighbors by enhancing the vital health services and programs they rely on at the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center,” shared Jennifer Nicely, CommonSpirit Memorial Foundation president. “This record-breaking success is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together for a cause so close to our hearts."

Pink! proceeds will again benefit the patients served by the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center with the purchase of two stand-up stereotactic biopsy machines, which will be housed in the Chattanooga and Georgia centers.

These machines will help improve patient comfort and access, particularly for patients with limited mobility. CommonSpirit - Memorial Hospital’s MaryEllen Locher Breast Center will be the first and only breast center in the region with these new machines.

The proceeds will also continue to fund dedicated nurse navigators for breast cancer patients, mobile mammography coaches, and college scholarships for children of breast cancer patients.

Next year’s Pink! gala will be held Saturday, January 30, 2027. Call (423) 495-PINK (7465), or visit SupportMemorialFoundation.org for information or to learn about sponsorship opportunities.

For more information about CommonSpirit Memorial Foundation, visit SupportMemorialFoundation.org. To learn more about the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center at CHI Memorial, visit MaryEllenLocher.com.