November Power Up: Give Blood Or Platelets With Red Cross X PAC-MAN

The American Red Cross encourages donors to Level Up their impact by giving blood or platelets this November. The last two months of the year can be a challenge for many donors trying to juggle regular donation appointments with packed schedules full of seasonal activities and holiday planning.

Donors of all blood types − especially those with types O negative, O positive and B negative blood and those giving platelets − are urged to make an appointment to donate now.

The Red Cross is teaming up with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. to celebrate the 45th anniversary of PAC-MAN, the legendary video game icon.

All who come to give blood Nov. 17-Dec. 7, 2025, will score an exclusive pair of Red Cross x PAC-MAN socks, while supplies last. Those who give blood or platelets during the same time frame can snag a custom Red Cross x PAC-MAN GASHAPON, while they last.

This high-quality collectible won’t last long – supplies are limited, so donors are encouraged to hurry in! See RedCrossBlood.org/PACMAN for details. Join the PAC. Reserve your spot to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

The Red Cross is facing a drop in donor turnout this fall – a time when making and keeping appointments is critical to providing lifesaving blood products for patients over the holidays. More donors are needed to help keep the blood supply strong.

To help empower and educate our blood donors, in November, successful donations will get free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes. (One test result in a 12-month period; do not fast before donating). Visit RedCrossBlood.org/diabetes for more information.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 17-Dec. 7:

11/20/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 4115 S. Access Road, Chattanooga

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.