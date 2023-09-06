RAM’s Free Two-Day Medical, Dental & Vision Clinic In East Ridge Set For This Weekend

Remote Area Medical, a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need, will hold a free, two-day clinic on Sept. 9-10.

RAM will be set up at the Camp Jordan Arena, located at 323 Camp Jordan Parkway in East Ridge.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, Sept. 8 and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/1i1VW9mtr

Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X- rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams. Complete eye exams will only be available on Saturday. Anyone with a prescription for glasses less than one (1) year old can get a new pair of glasses at the clinic on Saturday or Sunday.

In some situations outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. For more information, please see RAM’s FAQ page.

About Remote Area Medical: RAM is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical services to individuals in need who do not have access to, or cannot afford, a doctor. Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 910,000 individuals with $189.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. Since its foundation, more than 196,000 volunteers – comprised of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff – have supported RAM’s mission.